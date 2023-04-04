Police seize drugs and weapons during Northamptonshire raids

Police in Northamptonshire have shared footage of raids carried out across Kettering, Corby and Rothwell

Officers arrested five men after they executed a series of planned warrants on 30 March.

Suspected Class A drugs, cash, designer clothing, watches and a number of weapons were seized during the raids last week.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, of the Force’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Drugs destroy lives and have a huge impact on our communities, and Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling that drug crime”

