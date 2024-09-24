Suspect leaps out of burning car during Florida police car chase

A Florida suspect jumped out of a burning car as he fled from Marion County police on Friday, 20 September. had their car go up in flames.

Authorities said they responded to a domestic dispute involving a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer at a Murphy Gas Station.

The vehicle was located and the driver, Derick Rouse, attempted a quick getaway.

Police initiated a traffic stop, but Rouse did not comply — his vehicle then caught fire, forcing him to flee the car.

He then surrendered to deputies.