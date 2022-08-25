Merseyside Police say they are pursuing a “number of very positive lines of inquiry” as they search for the gunman who fatally shot a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool.

“We will not rest until we find you, and we will find you,” detective chief superintendent Mark Kameen said, addressing the suspect.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in the chest on 22 August when an armed man fired into her home as he chased another man, who forced his way inside the house.

The intended target of the shooting, and Olivia’s mother, were also injured in the attack.

