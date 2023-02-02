Moment disqualified driver rams police motorbike with car

Headcam video captures the moment a disqualified driver rammed into a police motorbike before driving off, leaving the officer injured in the road.

Joseph Ward, 24, of Green Street, Royston, Hertfordshire, was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to 14 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, impersonating a police officer, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Footage shows Ward reversing into Inspector Tony McGovern during a traffic stop in Haringey.

“I continue to recover from the injuries I suffered that day,” Inspector McGovern said.

