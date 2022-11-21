Moment drunk driver is arrested after mounting kerb and killing 20-year-old woman

Police bodycam footage captures the moment a drunk driver was arrested for mounting pavement - killing a 20-year-old woman.

Malcolm Waite, 68, was five times over the limit when he hit Fenella Hawes, 20, while driving his Lexus at high speeds along the A149 in Norwich on 31 July 2022.

Despite attempts from paramedics to save her life, the victim died from her injuries at the scene.

In the footage, Waite, slurring his words, struggles to do a breathalyser test.

He has been jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

