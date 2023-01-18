Northumbria Police bodycam footage shows scale of drink-driving in winter crackdown

Newly-released police bodycam footage shows Northumbria officers arresting suspected drink-drivers, some of whom protest their innocence despite being over the limit.

In a winter crackdown, 234 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol or drugs, with many now convicted at court.

Northumbria Police have been conducting a regional operation since November 2022 to promote road safety during the World Cup and subsequent festive period.

Convicted motorists have been given road bans of more than 122 years, with other yet to be sentenced.

