This is the moment police rescued 64 people, 40 of which were children, from a camp site during a raging storm in northern Spain.

The group were rescued from the site in the Sarvise area of Spain, which has been hit by heavy rain. Vehicles have been stranded by torrents of muddy water, while streets in nearby areas have been flooded.

The Guardia Civil shared footage of the rescue on its Twitter page and said: “The @GuardiaCivil of #Torla has evacuated 64 people, 40 of them minors, from a camp affected by strong storms in the area of #Sarvise .”