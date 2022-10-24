Boxed-in drug-driver rams three police cars in desperate bid to escape arrest

Dramatic footage shows a boxed-in drug-driver ramming three police cars in a desperate bid to escape arrest.

Nicholas Overton, 36, was pursued by officers after failing to stop when he was flagged to pull over in Surrey.

When he was boxed in by police at a set of traffic lights in Tolworth, he tried - and failed - to ram his way out.

Overton has since been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment - suspended for two years - and was also handed a two-year driving ban for dangerous driving.

