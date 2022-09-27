CCTV footage captures the shocking moment an e-scooter rider knocked over a pensioner and broke her eye socket whilst fleeing police.

Myra Wood, 79, was crossing a road in Bexhill, East Sussex, when Paul Satchell struck her at speed moments after officers had told him to get off the scooter.

Satchell was not paying attention because he was looking back at the officers and he crashed into the pensioner, knocking her to the ground and causing extensive injuries.

He has since been jailed for 16 months.

