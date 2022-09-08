Ed Miliband ‘not proud’ Labour is yet to have a female leader

Ed Miliband has told Good Morning Britain that he is “not proud of the fact” that Labour is yet to have a female leader.

When asked by Susanna Reid if there is a “problem, culturally, at the top of the Labour party,” Mr Miliband said: “I’m proud of our overall gender equality, but we need to do better when it comes to female leadership.”

It comes after Liz Truss remarked during her first Prime Minister’s Questions session that “there doesn’t seem to be the ability in the Labour Party to find a female leader.”

Sign up to our newsletters.