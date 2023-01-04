Thousands flock to Vatican to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state

Thousands of people have descended upon the Vatican City this week to pay their respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI during his lying-in-state in St Peter’s Basilica.

The former pontiff died on Saturday, 31 December, aged 95.

More than 135,000 people flocked to the Vatican by Wednesday, the third day of Benedict’s lying-in-state.

Benedict’s funeral, which will be similar to that of a reigning pope, will be held on Thursday.

The ceremony will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.