Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, Vatican confirms

Former Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95, the Vatican has confirmed.

He passed away on the morning of Saturday 31 December.

“With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican,” a statement from spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The former pontiff, who became the first pope in some 600 years to retire in 2013, had been living in the Vatican.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis revealed his predecessor was “very sick” and went to see him in his home.

