Post Office should be sold to Amazon for £1, Alan Bates says

Wrongly convicted subpostmaster Alan Bates has described the Post Office as a “dead duck” insisting it should be “sold to Amazon for £1”.

Mr Bates, who led the fight for justice in the Post Office Horizon scandal, said the service was a drain on public funds and would be better run by the US-owned e-commerce company.

Addressing MPs at the Post Office inquiry on Tuesday (27 February), Mr Bates said: “You should sell it to someone like Amazon for £1, get really good contracts for all the serving subpostmasters and within a few years you’ll have one of the best networks around Britain.”