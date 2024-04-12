Former Post Office boss offers personal apology to victims of Horizon scandal

Former managing director of the Post Office Alan Cook has said he wanted to “most strongly” put on record his personal apology to subpostmasters for his part in the Horizon IT scandal.

Appearing at the Post Office inquiry on Friday 12 April, he also shared his sympathies with the families of those affected by the scandal.

“As we get into the conversation, there will be an opportunity for me to elaborate but it just felt to me that was an important thing to say up front,” Mr Cook said, before taking any questions.