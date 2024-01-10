Jailed Post Office scandal victim speaks out: ‘I have lost 21 years of my life’

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

A subpostmaster wrongly jailed as part of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal says he has lost 21 years of his life.

Parmod Kalia was sentenced to six months in jail after being falsely accused of stealing £22,000 from the Post Office.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (10 January), Mr Kalia said: “It’s destroyed me mentally.”

It comes as an announcement on the Horizon scandal is said to be “imminent” as Rishi Sunak is said to be “actively considering” an emergency bill to quash all 800 Horizon scandal convictions at once.