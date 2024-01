Sunak announces new legislation to ‘swiftly exonerate’ Post Office victims

A new law will be introduced to exonerate hundreds of Post Office branch managers caught up in the Horizon IT scandal, the Prime Minister has announced.

Rishi Sunak said they were victims of “one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history” in his first Prime Minister’s Questions of 2014 on Wednesday (10 January).

Hundreds of subpostmasters were convicted of swindling money based on evidence from a flawed IT system.

The Prime Minister told MPs: “We will introduce new primary legislation to ensure that those convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal are swiftly exonerated and compensated.”