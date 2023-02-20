Trump’s former security advisor John Bolton ‘thinking about’ running for US president

Donald Trump’s former national security advisor has said that he is “thinking about” running for US president.

Speaking to Sky News, John Bolton said he had looked at standing “very seriously in 2016” but ultimately “decided not to.”

Candidates who have announced their intentions to stand for election in 2024 include Mr Trump and Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor, who has launched her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.

Current president Joe Biden has said on multiple occasions that he intends to run for reelection in 2024.

