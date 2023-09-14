Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has criticised Labour’s plans for tackling illegal migration after the party confirmed it would seek to negotiate a returns agreement for migrants with the EU if it wins power.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Sunak said Mr Starmer had spent the last year voting against the Conservative government’s “stop the boats” bill, which he said “is the toughest legislation any government has passed to tackle illegal immigration.”

Mr Sunak said: “His plans today seem to amount to saying that we might one day accept 100,000 EU migrants every year. That doesn’t seem like a credible plan.”