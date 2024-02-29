Security threat to Harry not as high as he thinks, says Princess Diana's bodyguard

The security threat to Prince Harry is not as high as he thinks it is, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard has said.

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over the 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of publicly-funded protection when in the country.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (29 February), Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe said: “‘You have to assess what the real risk and threat to this man is. And my view is that I don’t think it’s as high as he thinks it is.”