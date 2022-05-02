New photos of Princess Charlotte have been released by Kensington Palace to mark her 7th birthday on 2 May.

The snaps of her surrounded by vibrant bluebells were taken at Anmer Hall on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, by the Duchess of Cambridge, and feature the family spaniel, Orla.

Cuddling the dog and clutching flowers, her sweatshirt matches her background, and the Princess is the spitting image of mum, Kate.

Her birthday comes shortly after her brother's, Prince Louis, who turned four on 23 April.