A couple who were involved in the UK’s largest prison drugs conspiracy were seen on CCTV passing contraband between each other during a visit before police caught them in the act.

Footage released by South Yorkshire Police shows Kora Haley, 30, of Holme Lane, Bradford, exchanging drugs with inmate Aneeze Williamson, 30, as she visited him at HMP Lindholme near Doncaster.

Sixteen people who smuggled drugs and weapons into prisons - the UK's largest-ever plot of its kind - have been sentenced.

Both Williamson and Haley were sentenced for their roles in the drugs conspiracy.