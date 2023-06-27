Honduras prison forces inmates to sit half-naked during search for contraband

Authorities in Honduras forced inmates to sit half-naked in tight rows while they searched for contraband in a sweep of prisons on Monday 26 June.

Video released by the military police showed inmates at one jail sitting only in shorts, with their heads bowed onto the backs of the men in front of them.

The prison sweep echoed the harsh anti-prison violence tactics of the authorities in neighbouring El Salvador.

The Honduran government aimed to show its resolve to crack down on gangs amid a wave of drug trafficking-linked violence in the country.