Rat upstages couple’s romantic marriage proposal in New York City

In classic New York City fashion a rat was found stealing the spotlight of a couples proposal.

The couple was in the middle of a romantic moment under a Christmas tree in Bryant park. Just as the proposal was getting ready to be filmed a rat is seen scurrying around near them.

The couple decided to go ahead in their moment as the man is seen getting on one knee to pop the question. A video of the moment was posted on TikTok and all comments stated that the rat was a 'paid actor' in the whole ordeal.