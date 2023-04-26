Watch: Mark Rowley and Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson clash over protest law

Sir Mark Rowley had a tense exchange with Lee Anderson as the Tory deputy chairman questioned him on what the Metropolitan Police was doing to tackle disruptive protests.

“Don’t you think it’s time you left your ivory tower, got out there on Whitehall and sorted the people out... You’ve got the powers now to do this," Mr Anderson said.

Sir Mark pointed out that this was incorrect, as the Public Order Bill is not yet law.

"You're making selective comments based on a partial understanding of the law," Sir Mark said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.