French police used tear gas to disperse the thousands of protestors that gathered during the annual May Day rally in Paris on Sunday.

Protesters used the traditional Labour Day marches to show opposition to the newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron.

Only a week after the presidential election, rallies were planned across France to protest against Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65.

As protestors attacked banks and a McDonald’s, 5,000 officers intervened on the streets of the capital to placate the crowd.