Pupils flee as powerful storm batters classrooms at Thailand school

This is the moment pupils flee their lessons as a powerful storm batters classrooms at a school in Thailand

The powerful squalls hit the Kasintorn Saint Peter School in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok while parents were waiting for their children at around 4pm on Tuesday 8 August.

They took shelter inside the school building while they waited for the downpour to die down.

Thailand and neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia are in their annual monsoon rainy season which sees soaring temperatures followed by powerful rain storms leading to widespread flash floods.