Putin reacts to Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash at CSI summit

Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The Russian president reacted to the Christmas Day crash, which killed 38 people, at the start of the CIS Summit in St Petersburg.

Putin said: “I must say a few words about the tragedy that occurred today in Aktau. The plane crashed. There are casualties. There are many injured, and as we just spoke with you, on your behalf I would like to express condolences to the families of the deceased and all the injured.”

Russia’s aviation watchdog a preliminary investigation indicated the pilot decided to change landing site after “a collision with birds”.

But Reuters news agency noted that the plane had diverted from an area of Russia that Moscow has recently defended against Ukrainian drone attacks.