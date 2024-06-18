The streets of Pyongyang have been decorated with portraits of Vladimir Putin and Russian flags ahead of his visit to North Korea.

Mr Putin is expected to arrive on Tuesday 18 June for a two-day visit amid international concerns about military cooperation between the two countries.

It will be the Russian president’s first trip to North Korea in 24 years.

He is expected to meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for talks as they deepen their alignment in the face of separate, intensifying confrontations with the West.