Vladimir Putin and Russia will come back in four years if Donald Trump leaves the White House, a counter terror adviser has warned.

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the US president, discussed his concerns about the Russian leader, when he appeared on BBC Newsnight on Wednesday (12 March).

Mr Gorka was challenged by host Victoria Derbyshire about whether the US needs to provide security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression.

This comes after Ukraine accepted a 30-day proposal discussed with the US during peace talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.