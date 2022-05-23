Queen tours Chelsea Flower Show in electric buggy

In the latest of the monarch’s public appearances, the Queen has made visited the Chelsea Flower Show in a buggy.

On Monday, the 96-year-old monarch arrived at the annual flower show in London and toured the exhibit a day before it is set to open to the public while sitting in the backseat of a white buggy.

In a statement referring to the monarch’s transportation, Buckingham Palace said the royal’s attendance at the annual flower show came after “adjustments [had] been made for the Queen’s comfort”.