Black cabs line up outside Buckingham Palace to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Black cab drivers lined the Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the palace announced.

Footage shows several black cabs parked up outside the Victoria Memorial, close to the palace.

A huge crowd of mourners gathered outside the palace throughout Thursday, braving the wet weather to pay tribute to the monarch.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.