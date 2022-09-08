Queen Elizabeth II: Double rainbow forms over Buckingham Palace as crowds gather

A double rainbow was seen above Buckingham Palace today, September 8, as hundreds of well-wishers gathered awaiting news on the Queen’s health.

The rare phenomenon appeared in the sky as the clouds cleared after downpours across the capital on Thursday afternoon.

Crowds of people began to arrive after the palace announced the beloved monarch was under medical supervision and continued to grow after her death was confirmed at 6.30pm.

Footage captured the moment the colourful rainbow streaking across the sky and over the Buckingham Palace water fountain.

