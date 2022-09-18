Prince William led a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, on Sunday evening, ahead of the state funeral on Monday.

William led his brother, the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them, into the hall.

Members of the public could be seen filing past on either side of the coffin as the vigil took place.

