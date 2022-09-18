Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren hold vigil over coffin in Westminster Hall

01:43

Oliver Browning | 1663483525

Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren hold vigil over coffin in Westminster Hall

Prince William led a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, on Sunday evening, ahead of the state funeral on Monday.

William led his brother, the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them, into the hall.

Members of the public could be seen filing past on either side of the coffin as the vigil took place.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

01:56

King Charles III and Prince William visit Metropolitan Police ahead of Queen’s funeral

00:45

King Charles and Prince William greet mourners holding Paddington Bear in Queen queue

02:11

Military rehearse Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Windsor

00:42

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau visits Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state

Editor's Picks

02:20

Who will be attending the Queen's funeral?

03:12

A history of royal funerals and burials - from the Queen Mother to Princess Diana

01:26

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: What will happen on the day?

02:14

King Charles III and his siblings hold vigil as public pay respects to the Queen

More Editor's Picks

01:25

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Full list of bank holiday closures from supermarkets to pubs

03:13

Queen Elizabeth II: A day-by-day guide between now and the funeral

02:49

Queen Elizabeth II’s most playful moments, from jokes about her age to parachuting with James Bond

03:05

How will Queen Elizabeth II’s death be felt across the world?

US News

00:37

Johnny Depp's lawyers insist Amber Heard case is 'not MeToo' or 'like Cosby and Weinstein'

00:58

White House press secretary attacks Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for treating migrants ‘like cattle’

00:59

Melania reportedly voiced concerns Donald Trump was ‘blowing’ Covid-19 response

00:54

Environmental lawyer calls out Louisiana lawmaker for backing oil industry

More US News

00:50

Chick-fil-A employee rescues mother and baby from carjacker

00:51

White House condemns migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘Just plain wrong’

01:24

Pelosi says Republicans think life begins ‘at candlelight dinner the night before’

00:21

Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys branded ‘unprofessional’ by judge after surprisingly resting case

Queen Elizabeth II

01:56

King Charles III and Prince William visit Metropolitan Police ahead of Queen’s funeral

00:45

King Charles and Prince William greet mourners holding Paddington Bear in Queen queue

01:04

King Charles III and Prince William greet mourners queuing for Queen’s lying-in-state

02:20

Who will be attending the Queen's funeral?

More Queen Elizabeth II

01:25

Wales was 'close to heart' of Queen Elizabeth II, says King Charles III

00:56

King Charles III attends prayer service during first visit to Wales as monarch

02:14

King Charles III and his siblings hold vigil as public pay respects to the Queen

00:42

Queen Elizabeth II's children arrive to mark vigil at Westminster Hall

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

More On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

01:52

Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says

02:04

France boss unsure if Paul Pogba will make World Cup squad

01:51

Roger Federer: A look back at the tennis star's career

00:43

Nike-designed US Soccer jerseys for World Cup unveiled

More Sport

00:50

WWE: Logan Paul says he ‘just wants to f***ing wrestle’ Roman Reigns

02:05

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statement

00:57

Graham Potter insists there are 'positives' after Chelsea reign starts with a draw

00:34

Champions League: Pep Guardiola compares Erling Haaland goal to Johan Cruyff

Climate

00:47

Severity of fatal flooding in Italy’s Marche region revealed in aerial footage

01:29

‘Nature never forgives’: Ban Ki-moon echoes Pope Francis in urgent climate appeal

00:29

Lightning strikes across Birmingham amid thunderstorm

00:26

Californian fields ravaged by raging wildfire near interstate

More Climate

00:42

Plumes of smoke fill Californian sky as wildfire burns

00:24

Swirling flames engulf Oregon forest as lightning-sparked wildfire rages

00:26

Giant hailstones ‘the size of peaches’ batter Catalonia town

00:54

Blaze tears through Northern Ireland field made famous by Rihanna

Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

00:59

Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says

01:18

Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola

01:01

Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton

00:47

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory

More Premier League

01:21

Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match

01:22

Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton

01:47

'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United

02:16

Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool

Culture

00:37

Johnny Depp's lawyers insist Amber Heard case is 'not MeToo' or 'like Cosby and Weinstein'

01:31

Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson for Emmys stunt

00:43

Richard Osman reveals Queen Elizabeth played Pointless and was ‘very competitive’

00:34

Banksy original artworks set to be displayed in new exhibition in Salford’s MediaCity

More Culture

01:03

Ferne McCann in tears as partner Lorri Haines proposes on First Time Mum

00:49

Alex Jones claims his book has sold more copies than 'any Harry Potter'

00:31

Rita Ora covers Kate Bush’s iconic song ‘Running Up That Hill’

01:01

Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87

Binge or Bin

11:25

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Binge or Bin

03:10

Matt Smith is ‘gleefully violent’ in House of the Dragon

02:29

House of the Dragon should be ‘judged on its own merit’

10:18

House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

03:33

The Resort is 'not that funny or thrilling' and 'a lot of exposition'

02:54

Better Call Saul 'feels more mature than Breaking Bad ever did'

10:33

Better Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin

10:25

Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

Millennial Love

01:16

Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David explains the cycle of online dating

01:13

How softbois show signs of emotional abuse on dating apps

35:48

Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David examines the different types of softbois on dating apps

00:50

Love Island’s Amber Gill says coming out shouldn’t be a ‘big deal’

More Millennial Love

00:38

Amber Gill says she faced ‘insane pressure’ after leaving Love Island

23:54

Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa

49:30

Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi

00:57

Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting

Lifestyle

01:39

Kim Kardashian reveals ‘one-of-a-kind’ item North West will inherit from Kris Jenner’s will

01:41

Chrissy Teigen reveals she lost son to abortion, not miscarriage, in 2020

00:42

Swiss firm Oppidum unveils luxury bunkers for the 'most powerful individuals'

00:34

Jason Momoa unveils new head tattoo honouring Hawaiian heritage

More Lifestyle

35:48

Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David examines the different types of softbois on dating apps

01:16

Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David explains the cycle of online dating

01:13

How softbois show signs of emotional abuse on dating apps

01:27

John Boyega reveals he will ‘only date Black’ as he opens up about love life

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in