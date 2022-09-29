Queen died from old age, death certificate confirms

Queen Elizabeth II died from old age, her official death certificate has confirmed.

The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen’s death on Thursday, September 8 as 3.10pm at Balmoral.

When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was with the head of state in her last moments.

The princess is named as the “informant” on the document and would have notified the local registrar of her mother’s death.

