Donald Trump claimed in an interview earlier this year that the Queen “had the best time” with him at dinner.

“We had a great time... I sat next to her, we talked the whole night,” the former US president told Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show in April.

“Somebody said, ‘We’ve never seen her smile so much’. We had a great time, she was laughing and smiling.”

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday (8 September), Mr Trump paid tribute to an “extraordinary” monarch.

