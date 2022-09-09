Frank Cottrell-Boyce, co-writer of the famous platinum jubilee Paddington skit, has praised Queen Elizabeth II for her acting skills.

In celebration of her 70-year reign earlier this year, the Queen appeared alongside the lovable bear in a clip that quickly went viral.

“She’s absolutely sort of glowing at that moment isn’t she,” writer Cottrell-Boyce said.

“You’ve got to remember, that’s real acting going on there, Paddington isn’t really in the room!”

The monarch’s acting - and skit as a whole - was widely praised by viewers.

