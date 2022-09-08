Queen cancels virtual Privy Council meeting after doctor’s instruction to rest

Queen Elizabeth II cancelled a virtual meeting with her Privy Council after doctors told her to rest on Wednesday (7 September), before announcing on Thursday they were ‘concerned’ for her health.

After meeting with the exiting prime minister Boris Johnson and his replacement Liz Truss on Tuesday (6 September), the 96-year-old monarch was told to cancel her meeting after the “full day” of engagements.

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday the monarch remains “comfortable” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and was under medical supervision.

