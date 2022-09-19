Queen’s piper reveals monarch’s reply when he resigned to help cancer-stricken wife

Queen Elizabeth II’s former piper, Scott Methven, has revealed that Her late Majesty refused to replace him when he had to take time away from his duties to look after his wife, who had terminal cancer.

Pipe Major Scott Methven said the Queen was asked if they should find a replacement for him, to which he said she replied: “No we will not replace him. We have one piper, he’s not leaving.

“He’s at home looking after his dying wife, he’s got a place to go when the worst happens.”

