Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memory

The Royal Mail has unveiled new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour the memory of Her late Majesty.

Four new stamps feature portraits of the Queen at various stages of her life, from 1952 through to the 1990s.

Costing £6.95 for a presentation pack of all four images, they were originally released in the 2002 Golden Jubilee stamp issue.

The stamps will go on general sale from 10 November, and are the first to be approved by King Charles III.

