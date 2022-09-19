Mother-of-two says seeing Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was better than having children

A mother-of-two has proclaimed that paying her respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she was lying-in-state inside Westminster Hall was the “best thing” she’s ever done, including having children.

Sarah and her partner Mark were among the last members of the public to view Her late Majesty’s coffin on Monday (19 September) before a state funeral service in Westminster Abbey.

“I think it’s the best thing I’ve ever done, in my life. Even having my children, Lily and Luca, I think this tops that,” Sarah told a BBC reporter outside the Palace of Westminster.

