Woman explains why she kissed King Charles on cheek at Buckingham Palace

A woman who kissed the cheek of King Charles III outside Buckingham Palace has described her viral actions.

The monarch greeted well-wishers at the Palace gates on Friday (9 September), after arriving back from Balmoral.

“I’m very happy, I’m very proud to have kissed him,” the woman said.

“It just came to me, I just grabbed and kissed him... I was certainly happy to see him in front of me.”

As the King greeted the crowds, another woman kissed his hand.

