King Charles tells of Queen’s ‘prayers’ for Northern Ireland as he visits Belfast

King Charles III spoke of how the late Queen “never ceased to pray” for Northern Ireland during a trip to Belfast.

The new monarch was responding to a message of condolence on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland as he visited the province on Tuesday (13 September).

“My mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes,” the King said.

“Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.