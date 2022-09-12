Prince William extends arm to Meghan Markle before meeting mourners in Windsor

Prince William was captured making a welcoming gesture towards Meghan Markle before their walkabout in Windsor on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton to greet mourners over the weekend.

Footage shows William extending an arm toward his sister-in-law before they stepped out of the gates, in a sign of encouragement for her to shake hands with another person.

Meghan, appearing hesitant at first, could be seen standing near the car, while Prince Harry was stood close to his brother and Kate.

