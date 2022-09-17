King Charles III and Prince William made a surprise visit to greet people queuing for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state.

The pair met mourners on Albert Embankment near Lambeth Palace on Saturday afternoon (17 September).

According to the latest update from the government’s lying-in-state queue tracker, the estimated waiting time for people queuing to get into Westminster Hall is now up to 14 hours.

The late monarch’s coffin will remain in position until Monday’s state funeral.

