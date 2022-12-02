A Question Time audience member suggested that the state of Westminster poses a case for shutting down private schools.

Addressing the panel in Aberystwyth, the man said: “Not all, but most of our recent prime ministers and most of the cabinet have all had private education.

“When we consider the many disasters that they’ve visited on us, is that not a better excuse to just close the damn things down.”

It comes as Labour is calling for an end to private schools’ charitable status which gives them tax breaks.

