RAF successfully conduct largest ever air-to-air missile firing over Hebrides

RAF Typhoon and Lightning jets have successfully fired 53 missiles at target drones over the Hebrides in their largest-ever mass use of Short Range Air-to-Air Missiles.

The exercise, which took place over ten days last month, was designed to give pilots more confidence in using the weapons in real-life situations.

"When the aircraft returns 'clean' having successfully fired its missiles, it validates the years of training, the hard work and months of preparation," one pilot involved said.

