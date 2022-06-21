Grant Shapps said calls for him to join the unions’ rail workers’ representatives around the train strikes negotiating table was a “stunt” and “done for effect”.

He added the unions representatives “walked out of the talks yesterday afternoon (Monday 20 June) whilst they were still ongoing.”

The Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) pulled the plug on last-ditch talks with employers yesterday, rejecting a maximum pay rise of 3%, with the National Union of Rail blaming ministers for stopping Network Rail from negotiating freely on pay, jobs, and conditions.

