Motorists in Wales struggle through flooded road as torrential rain hits country

Footage shows motorists struggling through a flooded road in Wales on Thursday morning (12 January), after heavy rain hit the country.

A Sainsbury’s delivery van can be seen driving through the water, while another car is pulled up with its hazard lights flashing.

Stormy weather has caused disruption in south Wales, with power cuts, flooding and train delays in certain areas.

Elsewhere, a mountain road was turned into waterfall after torrential rain hit the Bwlch Mountain.

