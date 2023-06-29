CCTV shows gang carrying out ram-raid robberies with stolen Range Rovers

Police have released CCTV footage of four men carrying out a number of ram-raid burglaries across the south of England.

The gang of four hit locations in Dorset, Buckinghamshire, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire, targeting jewellers and petrol stations over a 10-month period ending in August 2022.

CCTV shows the thieves using stolen 4x4s in a spate of “loud and aggressive” ram-raids, reversing Land Rovers and Range Rovers through the front doors, storming the premises with sledgehammers and sometimes dragging out safes with metal chains attached to their vehicles.

William Connors, 29, Darren Easthaugh, 36, Anthony Rodwell, 33, and Sebastian Gnyp, 37, stole £1.2 million of goods and caused a further £1.8 million of damage in the 10-month spree.

After being caught and charged, Easthaugh and Connors received a prison term of six years and six months, while Rodwell was given five years and 10 months, and Gnyp was jailed for three years.