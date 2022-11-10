Driver deliberately brakes and swerves in front of ambulance on emergency call

A driver in Maidenhead deliberately forced an ambulance on its way to a medical emergency to slow down by braking and swerving in front of it.

Albert Butler, 38, of Windermere Road, Reading, was filmed failing to let the ambulance pass by his vehicle.

Footage shows Butler slowing down in front of the ambulance, despite the emergency vehicle having its blue lights on.

Butler was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and obstructing an emergency worker.

Sign up for our newsletters.